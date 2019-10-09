The organisation charged with coordinating Australia's cyber security has decided the views of experts on whistleblowing need to be silenced at this year's Australian Cyber Conference.

"Change the rules, Up the game" is the thrilling, if heavily workshopped, slogan for #Cybercon, the Australian Cyber Conference 2019 being held in Melbourne this week. It's organised by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) -- the government cyber security coordination agency -- and AISA, the IT professional peak body.

ACSC has taken the slogan to heart. It issued last minute bans on two key conference speakers, Dr Suelette Dreyfus and Thomas Drake. The University of Melbourne's Dreyfus is one of Australia's leading academics on information technology and whistleblowing, with a global reputation stemming partly from her 1997 classic Underground: Tales of Hacking, Madness and Obsession on the Electronic Frontier. Drake is a US Air Force and Navy intelligence veteran and major National Security Agency whistleblower from the Obama era, who helped expose the multi-billion dollar disaster that was the Trailblazer project.