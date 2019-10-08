Good morning, early birds. Peter Dutton has announced a plan that would allow Australian authorities access to personal data held in US tech platforms, and the first day of Extinction Rebellion's global week of action sees dozens of protesters arrested. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

DIRTY DATA DEAL

An access agreement being negotiated with the US could grant Australian law enforcement agencies access to messages ($) sent using US-owned platforms such as Google and Facebook, The Australian reports.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and US Attorney-General William Barr are negotiating a bilateral agreement under which Australian police would have the same powers as US police under the CLOUD Act, which compels US tech companies to hand over data on their servers when presented with a warrant. In return, Australian tech companies would be required to provide information sought by US authorities. Speaking from the US, Dutton said the agreement would give investigators “direct access to data critical for the disruption, prevention, investigation and prosecution of serious crime”.

EXTINCTION REBELLION, DAY ONE

Dozens of protesters have been arrested after shutting down city streets on the first day of Extinction Rebellion’s global week of action, calling for drastic action on climate change.

Thirty people were arrested in Sydney, including teenagers and elderly activists who were dragged away by force. Another 11 activists were arrested in Melbourne. Police say protesters committed a range offences including obstructing traffic and disobeying reasonable direction. The protesters have reportedly been inspired by the Hong Kong protests, copying their civil disobedience tactics, with Brisbane organiser Tom Howell telling 7.30, “It’s great that we can show that if people do want to take action … it only takes a few bike locks, cable ties and some street furniture.”

TURKISH INVASION THREATENS AUSSIES

The imminent invasion of northern Syria by Turkey, following the withdrawal of US troops, risks the lives of several dozen Australians currently trapped in the region, The New Daily reports.

Eighty Australians are believed to be trapped in the conflict zone in refugee camps, mostly the wives and children of jailed ISIS fighters. Syrian Kurds are fearing “mass killings” by invading Turkish forces. Families of the women and children are begging the Morrison government to act “today, not tomorrow”, but foreign minister Marise Payne says no officials will be put at risk to undertake a repatriation operation.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

An unethical culture in the [party] machine has produced people who make bad judgements and a lack of accountability has meant the party selects the wrong people for the wrong reasons. Anthony D’Adam

The NSW upper house Labor MP and has called for party to abolish the general secretary role, saying there is too much power vested in it.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Untie those white ribbons and get men on board for equality – Jenna Price (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The vast – vast – majority of men in Australia are decent human beings but appear unsure of how to take action on equality. That is true of both the ordinary bloke in the street but more seriously true of the average Australian employer for whom the white ribbon route was infinitely preferable to taking a long hard look at its gender equality record. White Ribbon morning teas and attendant workplace accreditation give an impression of activity. Where employers could genuinely make a difference is with the gender pay gap (still 14 per cent across full-time wages), male parental leave and women equally represented at all levels of work. We can check those outcomes but not those of anti-violence campaigns such as White Ribbon.”

Governments created this Murray-Darling crisis ($) – Alan Moran (The Australian): “Blaming twin bogeymen of speculators and climate change is no solution to the problems ­governments have created. The Murray-Darling water policy has been a disaster for the region and the nation. The solution is to ­accept the reality that the river system, before recent years’ ­reallocation of irrigation water, was in good condition. The more regular flows that the dams have allowed contributed to this as well as creating a thriving agricultural province. The only way of repairing the damage must start with the government selling back to irrigators the stocks of water that it now owns.”

Our political donations and lobbying systems are out of control – Anthony Whealy (The Guardian): “At the federal level, our political donations and lobbying systems are out of control, with donation campaign and reporting laws considerably lagging behind the state laws. Importantly, we do not have an effective federal integrity agency with wide powers to uncover serious wrongdoing in relation to donations and improper lobbying – nor, it seems, is a truly effective body in contemplation. Unsurprisingly, the public are somewhat cynical about the integrity of the planning process, especially where big money is involved. The erosion of public confidence in the planning system will only increase if the undue influence of money is allowed to proliferate unchecked.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

The State Library of Victoria will host “Avoiding another Hazelwood: how to manage coal closures”.

The Game Developers’ Association of Australia will host Game Connect Asia Pacific 2019, Australia’s premier event for game development industry professionals.

Sydney

The Australian Human Rights Commission will host “Free and Equal: An Australian Conversation on Human Rights,” with keynote speaker Dr Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Adelaide

A coronial finding will be handed down into death of a man in an aged care home.

World expert on osteoarthritis Professor David Hunter will present a World Arthritis Day public lecture.

Brisbane

Bates Smart will host a panel for a lively debate on the future of tall timber buildings and taking on climate change.

Perth