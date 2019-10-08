Along with the Murdochs, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson brought home an extravagant pay package in 2018-19. Just don't expect to hear about it in The Herald Sun.

Chief executive of News Corp Robert Thomson (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

It's always galling to watch News Corp paper fire up over the pay of politicians and corporate executives. As was noted in Crikey last month, there are separate rules for News and everyone else can get stuffed.

News Corp papers and their commentators always forget the obscene amounts of money paid to the Murdoch men -- Rupert, Lachlan and James -- and the company’s CEO, Robert Thomson. In 2018-19, Thomson was once again one of the highest paid CEOs of an Australian-listed company, and certainly the highest paid CEO of any media company.