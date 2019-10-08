It's always galling to watch News Corp paper fire up over the pay of politicians and corporate executives. As was noted in Crikey last month, there are separate rules for News and everyone else can get stuffed.
News Corp papers and their commentators always forget the obscene amounts of money paid to the Murdoch men -- Rupert, Lachlan and James -- and the company’s CEO, Robert Thomson. In 2018-19, Thomson was once again one of the highest paid CEOs of an Australian-listed company, and certainly the highest paid CEO of any media company.
