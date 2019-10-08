When it comes to the deadly protests currently taking place in Iraq, the silence from Australia's politicians and media commentators has been deafening.

(Image: AP/Hadi Mizban)

Protests in Hong Kong have continued to escalate over the last week. A teenage protester has been wounded by police, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam has invoked colonial-era emergency powers to ban face masks. Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and shadow minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong have both expressed deep concern, cautioning China against inflaming the situation or eroding the rule of law.

That the situation in Hong Kong has received months of detailed media commentary (including in Crikey) is, of course, appropriate. But why haven't anti-government protests in Iraq gotten the same attention?