It was a night of expensive flops for the commercial channels, including the much-hyped Love Island.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Let’s look at what didn’t work last night. Last night was in fact more a disappointment than a triumph for Nine, Seven and Ten. Top of the flops was Nine’s much-hyped Love Island -- a big floperoo beaten by everything bar what was on SBS. Its 639,000 national viewers from 8.45pm was just weak, especially the the 1.3 million-plus lead in from The Block. Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten beat it easily with 1.10 million, the ABC’s Four Corners had more viewers with 766,000 and Media Watch also came in with 768,000. Even Dirty Dancing on Seven (another flop) did better with 829,000 for the performance 784,000 for the final. Another waste of money for Nine, especially with the 700,000 turn off.

Now while Ten’s The Masked Singer did well, it was the reveal portion of the show that actually rated highly -- 1.20 million. The lead up averaged 970,000. That’s still OK, but as suggested last week, viewers have quickly worked out when the interesting bit happens -- the unveiling. There’s now a gap of over a quarter of a million viewers between the performance and then the brief reveal segment. Not a good look. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 531,000, Seven News/TT with 517,000, Home and Away with 359,000 The Block with 357,000 and The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 335,000.