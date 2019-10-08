The Coalition is contemplating a slew of changes to further strengthen its position in the Senate. Are we set for a Republican-style assault on democratic norms?

Liberal Senator James McGrath (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

Now that the Coalition is sitting pretty in the Senate, the government has the ability to entrench its position through self-interested changes to electoral laws. Will they go for it?

All eyes are on the regular post-election inquiry by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters. Its preliminaries have been the subject of much greater interest than usual. And fears of a Republican-style partisan assault on democratic norms have hardly been discouraged by the committee's chair, James McGrath, who came to the post shortly after Malcolm Turnbull’s demise last year.