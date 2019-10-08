Crikey readers have some suggestions on how to get Scott Morrison to answer questions.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Getting the prime minister to engage with questioning has been one of the true challenges of the new Morrison government. Scott Morrison has always been happy to deflect journalists' questions, but since solidifying power he's brought in some new techniques in obfuscation gleaned from his buddy Donald Trump. Crikey readers have noticed, and they have some suggestions. Elsewhere, readers touched on the reoccurring phenomenon of supersonic space plane hype.

Quentin Dempster: To counter politicians now deploying Steve Bannon/Breitbart “loudest voice” methodology (not answering or simply dismissing substantive fact-seeking questions, obfuscation, vilification of critics and personal attacks), committed, ethical journalists and their publications must make fact-checking a more impactful part of the 24 hour news cycle. A recent example was The Guardian Australia’s immediately published fact-checking of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s speech on climate change to the United Nations. But instead of running these checked facts on the side lines they should become front page items. Instead of simply quoting dissenting critics or experts, the journalist and publisher should stand behind their own checked facts. This sort of confronting editorial judgement, of course, would carry a risk that the journalist and publication would be denied access to the news source. In the current circumstances that is a risk worth taking. The great US investigative journalist I. F. Stone famously said that “all governments lie”. Now in the Trump/Breitbart era there often is not even the pretence of fact-based credibility on the part of news sources. Journalism is not about access; journalism is about reporting fearlessly what, in fact, is really going on.