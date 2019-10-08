A strange ad attacking renewable energy appeared in the News Corp papers yesterday. Its source: the Climate Study Group.

A curious ad under the heading "The Climate Change Story" ran in The Australian and the Herald Sun yesterday. Packed with dramatic tables and charts of dubious providence, it complains of the billions spent on renewable energy in Australia and concludes "the serious economic and social impact of current energy policy requires urgent remedial action to prevent a future energy crisis". The ad is attributed to the The Climate Study Group.