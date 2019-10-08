Celebrity chefs are calling for an amnesty for employers who underpay their workers, insisting the Australia's labour laws are too complicated to follow. But the experts Crikey spoke to say it's not that hard.

Last week, a gaggle of high-profile Australian chefs complained -- via the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald -- about complicated labour laws. Chin Chin and Kisume's Chris Lucas and Aria's Matt Moran were just some of the names quoted, with Lucas calling for an amnesty for businesses guilty of underpaying staff "to allow employers to make adjustments without fear of being publicly attacked or fined".

Describing Australia's labour laws as "outdated, convoluted and complex", Lucas said it was "almost impossible for even the most professional organisation to be totally compliant". "Hitting employers with a big stick is not going to solve the problem," he added.

On Friday, it was revealed that Lucas' company, The Lucas Group, underpaid staff by $340,000 in the 2017-2018 financial year. The expose came just days before the company's Melbourne restaurant Chin Chin prepared to host a roundtable on industrial relations titled "Profitable compliance -- is it possible?"

Moran, for his part, insists that "making any hospitality company 100% compliant is hard because there are so many different awards. We are compliant but it takes a lot of resources. The whole thing should be simpler."