When your objective is to prevent a country from changing, it comes with a price. It's a price that Australians are now paying as we face stagnation across all the major areas controlled by the federal government.
Our biblical-sounding seven years of wage stagnation -- the RBA now predicts wages growth will still be at less than 2.5% until 2022 at the earliest -- and our current tepid economic growth of just 2% are well-known. Less attention has been paid to the major productivity slump that has set in since 2013, despite regular warnings from the Productivity Commission, which the government has persistently ignored.
