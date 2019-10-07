Fresh from the US and with a new nationalistic spin, Scott Morrison has some new talking points. Is Australian media prepared to counter them?

(Image: AAP/Sarah Rhodes)

Don't answer questions, attack the media's integrity and divert attack towards others: this is the Trump playbook. And, since Scott Morrison has come back from his US tour full of Trump talking points on China, climate and national sovereignty, it's something to be increasingly wary of.

Here’s Australia thrust into Trump’s reality politics; adapting to Trumpian media practices, with US policies pushing their way into our own world. This apparent shift forces the Australian media to follow their US colleagues in asking: how do we deal with this?