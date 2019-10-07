In remote central Australia, it's not uncommon for the pharmacy shelves to be bare. Could this awful reality soon be the norm for the rest of the country?

(Image: WestLight/Getty)

Imagine having a young child rushed into your clinic after being bitten by a deadly brown snake, only to find that there’s no anti-venom left. Western medicine knows how to cure this child, but the solution in remote Australia can be many hundreds of kilometres away, and whether the child lives or dies depends on how much venom is seeping through their veins.

I have been in this situation. The long minutes can be counted in cooling limbs and slowing pulses.