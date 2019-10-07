There are rumours swirling about Mark Dreyfus' exit from parliament — rumours he's categorically denied. So who's benefiting from leaving the question open?

Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus (Image: AAP/JOEL CARRETT)

Is Labor's shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus about to leave parliament for a gig at the Victorian Supreme Court? If you believe the Financial Review, yes he is.

A detailed report today from gun gossip columnist (and Fairfax stable's best writer) Joe Aston suggested Dreyfus had met with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews about an appointment to the Court of Appeal down in the jurisdiction where it rains suppression orders. Given Dreyfus' stolid silence on the government's harassment of Witness K and Bernard Collaery, it seems he'd fit right in.