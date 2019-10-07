Sydney to London in just four hours! Have you heard the news?

(Image: Reaction Engines)

Betcha-by-golly-by-wowza, the future of tomorrow really is today. On Saturday, Sunrise reported that a "hypersonic space-plane that can transport passengers from Australia to the UK in four hours could be up and running in 10 years' time".

The jet, which is being developed by British firm Reaction Engines, would be powered by hydrogen and travel at five times the speed of sound (or 6000km per hour). Sunrise discussed it with Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews, who said it was "absolutely possible that we will be able to fly from Australia to London in four hours".