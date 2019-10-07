Promoters will be worried after audiences for both the AFL and NRL grand finals were down on previous years. What's behind the drops?

The Roosters win the 2019 NRL grand final (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Are the networks paying too much for the broadcast rights to the AFL and NRL? Decade-low audiences for both codes' grand finals would suggest so.

The AFL national TV audience fell under 3 million for the first time in 13 years last week, and the audience for Sunday night’s NRL grand final was one of the lowest for a decade at 2.64 million. Both were sharply lower than 2018 and 2017 finals. You have to wonder if that’s value for money at a time when Nine, Seven and Foxtel are slashing costs to stay alive.