Nine lost some viewers but still got the win as the Roosters brought home the NRL trophy.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

With the NRL grand final, Nine was always going to win the ratings. The national audience for the men’s game fell sharply to just 2.64 million, down 11% from 3.03 million in 2018. But the women’s grand final (won for the second year in a row by the Brisbane Broncos) there was a higher audience to boast about -- 513,000, up 11% from 2018's 461,000.

That was also a lot better than the men’s state championship, between the two best second-tier clubs from Queensland and NSW -- 342,000 on Sunday against 603,000 in 2018. The improvement in the women’s audience and fall for the state championship was due to the start times being reversed from 2018, with the women’s final playing later in the day where the men’s final had been played in 2018. The switch paid off for Nine and the NRL.