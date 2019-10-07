A Melbourne nest of peregrine falcons is the focus of one of Australia's most wholesome fandoms. How and why did we become so obsessed?

Peregrine falcons have been nesting in a box high on the roof of 367 Collins Street Melbourne since the early 1990s. For most of that time, a crude closed circuit video has broadcast their comings and goings to a monitor in the foyer. In 2017, the management replaced the old equipment with a modern webcam -- and thus gave rise to one of the country’s most wholesome fandoms.

This year, the falcons screen via Facebook live, which, perhaps unexpectedly, adds a new pleasure: you can now witness the birds, as well as the unadulterated joy they bring to their many viewers.

"It is absolutely the best thing," writes someone.

"I could just watch them all day," says someone else.