Russian President Vladimir Putin has regularly used his powerful position to tell middling jokes. Just don't expect to be allowed to poke fun in return.

During a recent panel conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin cupped his hand around a microphone and joked, in a loud stage whisper, that he was planning on meddling in the 2020 US elections.

“I'll tell you a secret: yes, we'll definitely do it. Just don't tell anyone," he said.