There is now such a serious level of under-confidence in interest rates that it suggests something a bit more than just mere wobbles.

(Image: Getty)

So what's the go with the 0% then?

The Reserve Bank's rate cut to 0.75% has us heading towards 0% interest, and then into negative territory. Much of the advanced world is there now, and has been for some time. Yet for many the prospect of negative interest rates is some sort of through-the-looking-glass territory, world gone mad, etc. Jessica Irvine had a brave go at explaining it in the Nine news pages last week, but she is too embedded in bourgeois economics to get very far.