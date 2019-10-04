Morrison doesn’t care that he’s easily lumped with Trump and Johnson, which suggests he thinks this will play well with those 'quiet Australians' he summons at every turn.

Scott Morrison delivers the 2019 Lowy Institute Lecture. (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

At a time when the world’s most bombastic national leaders offer up uncompromising sovereign state nationalism, a speech that challenges and seeks to reshape Australia’s involvement in and relationship with the broader global architecture will attract sharp attention.

Scott Morrison’s lecture at the Lowy Institute last night was not as ultra-nationalist as Donald Trump’s “the future belongs to patriots” rhetoric, or Boris Johnson’s “take back control” mantra, but in the context of these messages it appeared to take sides.