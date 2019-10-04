After the headache that was the 2018 ABC leadership scandal, former chairman Justin Milne has escaped to the country.

Former ABC chairman Justin Milne. Image credit: Mick Tsikas/AAP.

Remember former ABC chair Justine Milne? It’s been just over a year since the ABC shitstorm, which began with Milne sacking managing director Michelle Guthrie and ended with him following her out the door.

Milne’s departure came after allegations he had made inappropriate comments to female staff (including Guthrie), and tried to get high-profile journalists reined-in to allegedly appease his good mate (and fellow casualty of 2018) Malcolm Turnbull.

Milne is now moving far away from the stench that the episode left wafting through the corridors at Ultimo, trading Sydney’s inner west for the more relaxed, bucolic environs of the NSW Southern Highlands. The new Casa de Milne is Valley View, a 100-acre property near Kangaloon.

It’s certainly spacious, with room for cattle (set to arrive next year) and Milne’s dog Spike, who gained notoriety in the Rozelle area for terrorising other dogs and biting a postman. While the family is said to be keeping a smaller place in Sydney, Milne’s old Rozelle home is on the market for $5.19 million, north of the inner-west record. Milne maintains non-executive directorships on the boards of Tabcorp and NBN Co.

