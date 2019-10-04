'Australia’s Christmas bonus' has a nice ring to it. Will Josh Frydenberg save Christmas with a fiscal miracle?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Australia’s economy has a grim outlook. Growth is terrifyingly low, matched only by consumer confidence, and the prospect of a dire Christmas period is looming over the nation's retailers.

Last year, December retail spending was a nasty surprise, coming in at -0.5%, seasonally adjusted. If that happens again, it will drag all our economic problems into the new year: lower earnings, lower employment, weaker confidence, etc.