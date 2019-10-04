The protests are the biggest the country has seen since the fall of the Suharto regime in 1998. Can they hold back an increasingly conservative Indonesia?

A counter-protester in Yogyakarta displays a sign reading 'Raping a wife is the right and responsibility of the husband' (Image: Supplied by author)

When Indonesian President Joko Widodo was re-elected by a comfortable majority in May, it seemed that he would have several years to step up his program of economic reforms.

Now, weeks out from his October 20 inauguration, the country’s House of Representatives (DPR), also elected in May, has been sworn in amid ongoing street protests by a rejuvenated student cohort. The protests are the biggest seen in the country since those that helped bring down the Suharto regime in 1998.

Two students and another young person were killed in protests at the weekend in the northern province of Sulawesi. The demonstrations are taking their cues from those that have been roiling Hong Kong for more than four months, and highlight fears over Widodo’s commitment to reform.