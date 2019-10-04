A regular slow Thursday should have seen audiences shift to some of the underperforming shows. Not so last night.

Last night saw the networks digital channels grab a collective share of 32.6% of viewing on a night when Nine News couldn’t attract a million national viewers. By 7pm much of Australia has turned off the free to air main channels and gone elsewhere. Gogglebox Australia on Ten could only grab 776,000 national viewers -- down sharply from when it was the only fresh program of note. Seven told us what it thought of Bride and Prejudice’s future -- 627,000 nationally on a slow Thursday night means it won’t be back when this series ends. Today had another sub-300,00 national and sub-200,000 metro audience in the morning. And that was the night.

In regional areas Seven News/TT topped the night with 516,000, then Seven’s 6pm news with 500,000, Home and Away with 358,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 325,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 305,000.