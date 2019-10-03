BORIS TAKES ANOTHER STAB AT IT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented the EU with a new Brexit withdrawal proposal, including an alternative to the Irish backstop, The Guardian reports. Johnson laid out his five-point Brexit offer in a letter to European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, warning that there is “very little time” to do a deal, but backing away from earlier claims this was a final, take-it-or-leave-it offer.
Labour leader Jemery Corbyn says Johnson’s plan is “worse than May’s”, while Scottish MP Michael Russell has slammed the offer, arguing “it looks like these proposals are designed to fail”. The government is planning to seek another prorogation next Tuesday, ahead of a new Queen’s speech on October 14.
