Tony Abbott has come out of hiding. The former prime minister was uncharacteristically quiet in the first few months since losing his seat at the federal election, as rumours of a plum ambassadorial posting swirled. Now, liberated from the shackles of the backbench, Abbott has found his increasingly reactionary voice again. He’s currently in the middle of a whistle-stop European tour, launching tirades against immigration and in defence of Brexit.

Ever the Anglophile, Abbott’s tour kicked off in London last month, with a “serious speech about Brexit” at Policy Exchange, Britain’s foremost right-wing think tank. As the October 31 Brexit deadline approaches, and with the United Kingdom reeling from three years of political self-immolation, Abbott told those worried about a no deal option not to fear -- Australia doesn’t have a deal with the European Union, and we get on just fine. He also quoted the Bible while criticising the “remainers plot to sabotage Brexit”.