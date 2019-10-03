You can't pump out propaganda without some genuine news and relatively sane commentary to tie it down. The Oz no longer has that capacity.

Editor-in-chief of The Australian Chris Dore. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

When the pond dries up, it's only the orneriest salamanders who are left crawling all over each other. Thus to The Australian, where the mass departure since the arrival of ex-Tele editor Chris Dore is having real effects. The departure of Rick Morton and Anthony Klan was a real blow to the paper's firepower, but the loss of cartoonist Jon Kudelka is probably the point at which the publication has stopped being a real newspaper.