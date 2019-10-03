Seven West Media's cuts are likely to be the first of several hacks into the company's $1.3 billion cost base. Will it be enough?

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Let’s ignore the media gush about Seven West Media CEO James Warburton's new cost cutting effots, and give those efforts some much needed context. The cuts -- including the axing of Sunday Night: True Stories -- will likely be the first of several hacks into the company's $1.3 billion cost base, because the savings in this round do not match the hype.

The cuts were confirmed via an email conveniently leaked to outside media and investors on Wednesday. Reports of the savings vary -- $10 million in some reports and $20 million in others -- with unconfirmed claims that around 100 people would go. But what's the reality?