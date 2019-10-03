Ever wondered how NSW's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) gathers information during investigations? Crikey explains.

ICAC Chief Commissioner Peter Hall. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

In December 2014, the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) received an anonymous complaint that Gary Goodman, the CFO of what was then the Botany Bay council, had misused up to $1 million of council funds. The allegations included that he had misused $50,000 worth of the council’s Cabcharge cards, misused council fuel cards and had three to four council vehicles for his personal use.

That turned out to be the tip of the iceberg. Anyone following the string of revelations regarding cash donations to NSW Labor would be aware of the incredible information ICAC is capable of extracting, and the extraordinary powers they have. The following is an account of what the commission found out about Gary Goodman and Botany Bay Council, and how.