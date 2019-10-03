In the fight between Google and traditional news media, Google has demonstrated that it doesn’t need publishers. Perhaps publishers need to learn that they don’t need Google.

Google’s soft and cuddly “Here to Help” TV advertising campaign seems to be talking to you, but you’ve probably already worked out that you’re not really the target. Not many see the ad and think: “Hmm, Google. Never heard of it, must give it a go.”

Rather, the medium is the audience of the message. The ads -- and the payments to broadcasters for the ads -- are part of a sophisticated, global campaign to tamp down media industry concerns about the damage the Google model has done to their traditional business.