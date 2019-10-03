Seven's latest prime time lineup has left viewers less than impressed.

(Image: Seven Network)

A lean but familiar night -- The Block with 1.10 million meant Nine won the night. The ABC had a tired Gruen which did well with 1.05 million and a cheeky Hard Quiz with 955,000. Seven had another flop in Bride and Prejudice with just 613,000 national viewers on top of the flops earlier in the week -- The Real Dirty Dancing and Secret Bridesmaids' Business and the axing of Sunday Night: True Stories. It’s been the week from flops for Seven. In regional areas, Seven’s 6pm news had 520,000, Seven News/TT had 515,000, Home And Away had 359,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm had 319,000 and The Block had 312,000.

