Crikey readers discuss Scott Morrison's White House adventures.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Crikey readers may not have been surprised to see the Scott Morrison cosying up to Donald Trump, but they were still caught off guard by how quickly Australia's dignity was sold for scraps. Readers had some choice grievances to air about the new friendship, some thoughts about how the relationship may come to haunt the prime minister, and some suggestions of how Australia can move forward.

Marian Arnold writes: I am old enough to remember the Whitlam dismissal and the belief that the US had played a role in it. I don't think I am the only person who still feels very resentful. That the USA uses Australia as it likes is to our detriment.