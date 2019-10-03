On the surface, Derwent Valley in south-central Tasmania seems like a peaceful place, with tranquil towns, lush greenery and serene sights. But inside the local government it’s another story. Police are regularly called to attend council meetings, the council had to answer questions over a mass poisoning of geese, and a councillor has been bullied out of her position.
Bullying, assault and poisoned birds make a mockery of local politics
In Tasmania's peaceful Derwent Valley, the local council chambers have been rocked by scandal.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.