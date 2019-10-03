In Tasmania's peaceful Derwent Valley, the local council chambers have been rocked by scandal.

Derwent Valley, Tasmania (Image: Facebook)

On the surface, Derwent Valley in south-central Tasmania seems like a peaceful place, with tranquil towns, lush greenery and serene sights. But inside the local government it’s another story. Police are regularly called to attend council meetings, the council had to answer questions over a mass poisoning of geese, and a councillor has been bullied out of her position.