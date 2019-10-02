Good morning, early birds. Protests in Hong Kong have escalated dramatically as police shoot a protester, and Scott Morrison fields some difficult questions about recent requests from Donald Trump. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

HONG KONG VIOLENCE

Violence has continued to escalate in Hong Kong’s protests after a student was shot by police, the ABC reports. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest Beijing’s influence in Hong Kong as China celebrates 70 years of communist rule.

The 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being shot at close range, with police claiming the officer who shot him was acting in self-defence. The Hong Kong Free Press has released footage of the incident. It is the first time a protester is known to have been shot during recent protests.

A security clampdown failed to thwart protesters, with one organiser saying 100,000 people had taken to the streets to mark China’s National Day.

SERIOUS QUESTIONS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing serious questions over reports Donald Trump asked for his assistance in investigating the origins of the Mueller probe, the Nine papers report.

Morrison — who told the president his government was “ready to assist” — is being asked to provide “clear answers” about his offer, fending off calls to release details of the undertaking. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has called on Morrison to “explain to the Australian people exactly what happened here”. Meanwhile, former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has told The New Daily that Morrison is “doing the right thing” in putting the US-Australia relationship above the personal interests of “Clinton ally” Alexander Downer, who helped prompt the FBI investigation which sent Papadopoulos to prison.

MORE CUTS TO COME

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has suggested that further interest rate cuts are inevitable after the board yesterday cut rates to a new record low of 0.75%, its third cut in four months, the ABC reports. Lowe told last night’s Reserve Bank board dinner that central banks were being forced to respond to slowing growth, calling on the government and businesses to act and again prodding the government to increase spending and introduce structural measures to lift the nation’s productivity.

CBA and NAB have failed to pass on the full rate cut to customers, while Westpac and ANZ have yet to announce their response, the Nine papers report.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Good on you there Joel Fitzgibbon, the shadow minister, but talking to anyone in the government is a waste of space. Alan Jones

The 2GB host has a surprisingly warm moment ($) with the shadow minister for agriculture, after suggesting the government isn’t doing enough for rural Australians.

THE COMMENTARIAT

China relations are now at a dangerously low ebb – Tony Walker (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The view promulgated by former Prime Minister John Howard that Australia did not need to choose between its historical alignment with America and its geographical proximity to China is no longer sustainable. The question now is how Australia positions itself between the elephants in the jungle to avoid getting crushed. Conspicuously siding with one of the elephants, unless necessary, would not seem to be the wisest course.”

It’s a sideshow — we both must focus on Indo-Pacific ($) – Simon Jackman (The Australian): “It is all an unwelcome distraction. As Australia digested this news, China showed off new weaponry in celebrations of the 70th anniversary of its communist revolution. Behind the state visit to Washington, Australia and the US remain focused and working ­together on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific and a raft of ­issues. These are the more important matters facing both countries.”

Someone blew the whistle on Trump – if it happened in Australia we might never hear about it – Ben Oquist (The Guardian): “In the US, the process for whistleblowing is straightforward: an intelligence official makes a report to the intelligence community inspector general. Credible “urgent concerns” are reported to the Senate and House intelligence committees within 21 days. In Australia the hypothetical whistleblower falls at the first hurdle. Australia’s federal whistleblowing legislation, the Public Interest Disclosure Act, applies only to conduct by public officials, agencies and commonwealth contractors. Ministers and parliamentarians are “public officials” under the commonwealth criminal code but, conveniently, not under whistleblowing legislation.”

