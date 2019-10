Many predicted that co-work start-up WeWork was already massively overvalued, but it turns out sceptics had only scratched the surface.

(Image: Getty)

Well, that escalated quickly.

A couple of weeks ago I opined that WeWork, the US$47 billion co-sharing workspace goliath, was the most overvalued private company ever, and that it was unlikely to be worth hundreds of millions -- let alone billions. Alas, it appears we were too kind -- WeWork now appears to be worth even less.