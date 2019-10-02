Another speech, another reference to the economy being at a “gentle turning point” according to Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, who used the phrase in the post-RBA board meeting statement yesterday, which described another cut in the cash rate to a record low of 0.75%.
In remarks he made last night at a business dinner in Melbourne, he found more to be optimistic about:
