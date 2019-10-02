The government is well and truly embracing 'nudge theory'. The latest initiative: text message reminders to stop people being swept up in credit card debt.

(Image: Getty)

By now there’s pretty much consensus that smartphones have made us depressed, unproductive drones who simply cannot look away. The good news is there may be an upside to all this. Our crippling phone addiction is now being used by behavioural economists as a tool to “nudge” us toward making better choices.

According to the AFR, the boffins over at Treasury and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet are investigating a way to use text message reminders to stop people being swept up in a credit card debt spiral. The idea is another application of “nudge theory” -- a concept out of behavioural economics popularised by the University of Chicago’s Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in 2008. A nudge is essentially something which gently alters people’s decision-making in a non-coercive way.