Jim Chalmers' speech shows that Labor no longer understands its own founding philosophy — or the reasons for its crippling election loss.

Labor deputy leader Jim Chalmers (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Pity the poor Laborista assigned to do the Light on the Hill address in 2019.

Jim Chalmers wanted to use it to tell Labor to abandon its nostalgia regarding old-left socialism. But of course he also had to recite Ben Chifley's accomplishments. Here's how he handled the engine driver's greatest passion: "His membership of the banking royal commission from 1935 to 1937 showed him what did and didn’t work about banking and finance".

When you’re telling the party to move to the centre, and the lecture is named after someone who wanted to nationalise the whole banking system, probably best to simply leave out the greatest fight of his life altogether.

Look, Chalmers seems to be a decent guy, but his Chifley oration is heartbreakingly self-parodic -- an effective demonstration of the terrible situation Labor is in.