Seven's miniseries Secret Bridesmaids' Business is failing to pull in audiences while The Masked Singer continues to rise.

Secret Bridesmaids' Business (Image: Seven Network)

Where are Ned Kelly, the Lone Ranger and Zorro when you need a decent trio of masked avengers to clean up the confusion that is The Masked Singer on Ten? A madcap show as we again saw last night when 1.32 million national viewers tuned in for the reveal and 1.13 million for the lead-up (for an average of just over 1.2 million for the entire show). It again easily accounted for The Block (1.11 million).

Nine won the night in total people and the main channels and the demos, while Ten stole viewers from Seven which saw Secret Bridesmaids' Business lose more viewers to average 513,000. The Real Dirty Dancing slipped to 860,000 (from the first night’s 919,000). In regional areas it was Seven’s 6pm news with 565,000, Seven News/TT with 544,000, Home And Away with 384,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 354,000 and 7pm ABC News with 330,000.