Crikey readers on Labor's existential crisis.

Jim Chalmers (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Does Labor have any chance of rekindling the "light on the hill" that once so captured voters? If it does then it'll take something more bold than seizing the "sensible centre", write Crikey readers. Responding to Kishor Napier-Raman on whether Labor deputy Jim Chalmer's call for a centre push will lead anywhere, readers questioned whether the party is too far to the right already.

Ben Marshall writes: Could you kindly explain how a largely centre-right Labor Party be regarded as on the way to a "far more centrist" position when they're actually moving even further to the neoliberal right?