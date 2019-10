There's nothing unusual about politicians sending legal threats to media companies, but small publishers and private citizens increasingly need to watch their words too.

Jordan Shanks addressing his Clive Palmer legal threat (Image: Friendlyjordies/YouTube)

Last week, Clive Palmer made headlines for threatening to sue Australian YouTuber Jordan Shanks (Friendlyjordies) over a video posted earlier this year. Palmer claims the content was defamatory as it caused himĀ "extreme embarrassment and humiliation; and damage to professional, personal and political reputation".

Palmer's threat -- foreshadowing damages of half a million dollars -- follows a trend of an increasing number of defamation suits lodged over online posts, including on social media.