The ACT government has an ambitious plan to make public transport emission-free. There's just one small problem...

After a year-long trial, the results are in: The ACT’s electric buses are fizzers. But that’s not stopping the territory government from buying a fleet of them.

The alternative fuel bus trial was launched last year in a bid to make public transport emission-free by 2040. It’s part of an ambitious plan by the territory to reach zero net emissions by 2045. As part of the test, two electric buses and one hybrid bus were placed into rotation, with data collected on their fuel energy efficiency, range, emissions and whole of life costs.