The Australian government has offered its full support to Donald Trump's investigation of the FBI's Russia probe. The fact that the investigation is bullshit doesn't seem to matter.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The stench from the Trump White House crossed the Pacific Ocean in only slightly less time than the prime ministerial jet bringing Scott Morrison home from his cheek-rubbing hoe-down with the Donald last week. Now, here it sits, stinking up our national in-tray as the realisation begins to dawn that a half-smart prime minister is also inevitably half-stupid.

Politics aside, here’s a question to send the irony-meter up to 11: has Australia been engaging in some foreign interference in the electoral affairs of another nation? You know, that thing we’ve all been morally panicking about since suspicions were first raised that not every Chinese billionaire is just a good bloke.