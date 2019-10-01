Last week Scott Morrison appeared alongside Donald Trump and Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt at the Pratt paper plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Pratt described Morrison as “the Don Bradman of Australian job creation”, quickly telling a befuddled Trump that Bradman was “our Babe Ruth”. “In cricket,” added Morrison. “Oh, wow,” replied the president, “sounds pretty good”.
This morning, news has broken that, shortly before this trip, Trump asked Morrison to help in an investigation to discredit the Mueller inquiry into Russian interference. The official Australian government response: “[we have] always been ready to assist”.
