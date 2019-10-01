Richmond is a divided Melbourne suburb — old and new, rich and poor. But on grand final day it was unified as Tigerland.

Richmond Tigers fans celebrate on Swan Street after the AFL grand final (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

A man and woman are embracing on Swan Street, outside of what used to be Dimmys and is now a "state-of-the-art” Coles. They’re in their late 20s; cloaked in expensive coats, topped with matching Richmond scarves. The marching crowd of thousands stalls, and he holds her chin and rubs her arm, before they slowly kiss. The movie moment is cut short. A shirtless guy, mid-50s, stumbles up to them crushing a can of Jim Beam and confidently points to a Dustin Martin tattoo on his gut. He screams “up the fucken Tiges!” and the couple throw him high fives as he passes.

Sport is often talked about as the great equalizer, but it’s always surreal to actually see it in action. This probably wasn’t the scene in the MCG on Saturday -- where the majority of grand final tickets still go to corporate types who go for the free Crownies -- but it was true for Swan Street.