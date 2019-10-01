It started in 2010, when Costeja Gonzalez tried to erase part of his own history.
The Google search result that irked the Spaniard was an old newspaper report of an embarrassing time in his life when he had owed a social security debt. The report was accurate, but he had long moved on and it was wounding to him that, any time his name was googled, that report would come up.
