The right to privacy on the internet is a common cause for concern, and the law simply can't keep up. But it's also just one small part of a far bigger picture.

It started in 2010, when Costeja Gonzalez tried to erase part of his own history.

The Google search result that irked the Spaniard was an old newspaper report of an embarrassing time in his life when he had owed a social security debt. The report was accurate, but he had long moved on and it was wounding to him that, any time his name was googled, that report would come up.