Overseas audiences looking to social media for insight on Australian issues will likely get them from one source only: News Corp Australia. As The Australian reports, "Apple's subscription news service News+ has launched on Tuesday in Australia with News Corp Australia the exclusive local provider of news".
"Exclusive" because, according to a statement given to AdNews, Nine -- which publishes The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian Financial Review -- chose not to participate because the platform's "non-negotiable terms do not sustain a significant investment in quality, independent journalism".
