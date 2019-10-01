After years of bitter criticism of the social media giants, News Corp has embraced broadcasting via Apple News+ and Facebook.

Overseas audiences looking to social media for insight on Australian issues will likely get them from one source only: News Corp Australia. As The Australian reports, "Apple's subscription news service News+ has launched on Tuesday in Australia with News Corp Australia the exclusive local provider of news".

"Exclusive" because, according to a statement given to AdNews, Nine -- which publishes The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian Financial Review -- chose not to participate because the platform's "non-negotiable terms do not sustain a significant investment in quality, independent journalism".