Ten's new The Masked Singer makes another splash, but have audiences cracked the show's secret already?

(Image: Network 10)

Last night’s episode of The Masked Singer again did very well for Ten -- 1.38 million nationally for the singer's unveiling, up 24% from the 1.10 million who watched the lead-up to the unveiling. That big gap should be a tiny worry for Ten. It shows that many viewers have cottoned-on to the structure of the show and are off doing something else until the last 15 minutes or so.

Still, it did the business for Ten, even though the average for the two parts of the program (1.24 million) was down around 315,000 from the week before when the debut episode averaged 1.56 million. The steady Have You Been Paying Attention averaged 1.06 million and gave Ten a lock on the key demos last night. It was a close night -- Nine had marginally more viewers in total people than Seven and it was the same in the main channels, with Ten a close third.