Is it wishful thinking to expect the RBA's expected rate cuts to jumpstart the flagging economy? Maybe, but either way it should be a wake-up call to the Morrison government, write Crikey readers. Other options must be explored. Elsewhere, readers continued to discuss conservative media's apoplexy regarding climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Jim Feehely writes: It has been crunch time for the Australian economy and environment for over six years. The muppets have deployed zero sensible policy over that period. All they have done is pull accounting tricks and cut productive social spending to get the budget back in surplus, a vacuous pursuit, particularly with near zero interest rates. To put the muppets’ obsession with surplus in perspective, since federation 118 years ago, the federal budget has been in surplus only 27 times. Eleven of those were prior to WWI and were basically balanced. So, if in 91 years out of 118, the federal budget has been in deficit, why is Australia’s government debt so modest compared to many other developed nations?