Alexander Downer (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Scott Morrison has told dinner-buddy Donald Trump that Australia will investigate itself to help unravel the origins of the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference. In doing so, the PM has ensured that former high commissioner and Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer will forever be remembered for his role in the scandal.

The conservative, Queen-loving, Liberal politician has been demonised by some in the US as a left-wing minion for his role in kickstarting the inquiry. Downer, while working as high commissioner to the United Kingdom, met for drinks in London with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who reportedly said Russia had damaging material on Hillary Clinton. Downer did what diplomats are supposed to do and forwarded the information on to American and Australian intelligence agencies.